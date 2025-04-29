Chelsea eye summer swoop for Aston Villa star

Chelsea are plotting a summer move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, reports The Independent.

The Blues are eager to strengthen their attack and see the 22-year-old as a top target in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Aston Villa, however, are reluctant to sell. The club views Rogers as a key player for the future and recently tied him down to a new contract until 2030.

Despite Villa’s stance, Chelsea believe financial pressures could force a deal. Villa’s wage bill has climbed to over 90% of their revenue, making Champions League qualification crucial.

Rogers has impressed this season under Unai Emery, netting 14 goals across all competitions. Chelsea are watching closely, ready to make a move if Villa show any willingness to negotiate.