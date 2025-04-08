Blackburn, Stoke and Norwich target Nottingham Forest youngster

Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Norwich City are reportedly eyeing Nottingham Forest’s talented winger Adam Berry.

Adam Berry, just 19, is approaching the end of his contract at Forest, set to expire in June. Despite receiving a new offer, the promising teenager is reportedly keen to find regular first-team football next season.

Joining Forest’s academy from Manchester United in early 2024, Berry has impressed with his dynamic attacking style. His ability to operate on both flanks and in central attacking positions makes him particularly attractive to Championship sides aiming for promotion.

TEAMtalk reports that Stoke City manager Mark Robins is especially interested, viewing Berry as an ideal signing without a transfer fee.

But the report in TEAMtalk also suggests that Blackburn and Norwich are also monitoring closely, aiming to strengthen their squads for next season’s promotion push.

Belgian side Westerlo has emerged as an additional suitor, suggesting Berry could even consider a move abroad.