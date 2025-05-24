Caoimhin Kelleher transfer odds: Will Kelleher join Leeds, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea or Newcastle this summer?

Where will Caoimhin Kelleher play next season? That’s the big question in the latest round of football transfer betting.

Leeds United are favourites to sign the Liverpool shot-stopper, priced at 3.00 in the latest football transfer odds. Aston Villa follow at 5.00 as they line up replacements for Emi Martinez, who is tipped to leave this summer.

Villa are keeping close tabs on the 26-year-old, who wants regular first-team football after years behind Alisson at Anfield. Kelleher has also been linked with Bournemouth (7.00), West Ham (11.00) and Chelsea (9.00).

Kelleher to stay on at Liverpool remain in the running at 7.00, while Newcastle United and Celtic are also priced at 9.00 and 11.00 respectively. Manchester United are outsiders at 15.00.

With Martinez’s future uncertain and Villa keen to act fast, Kelleher could be one of this summer’s key names in football transfer odds markets.