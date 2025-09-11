Chelsea and Aston Villa scouts watch Ecuadorian defender

Chelsea and Aston Villa are closely monitoring Ecuadorian defender Joel Ordonez as both clubs weigh up a future move for the highly rated centre-back.

According to TBR Football, scouts from the Premier League pair were in attendance to watch Ordonez in action against Argentina during the recent international break.

The 20-year-old, who currently plays for Belgian side Club Brugge, has also attracted previous links with Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Ordonez is considered one of Ecuador’s brightest prospects, having impressed with his composure on the ball, aerial ability, and maturity beyond his years.

His performances have already sparked speculation of a big-money transfer, with a move to England seen as highly likely.

With Chelsea and Villa both pushing ambitious long-term projects, Ordonez could emerge as a key defensive target in the coming windows.