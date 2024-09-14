Chris Sutton expects Forest to ‘sit in’ in Liverpool v Nottingham Forest prediction

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday with Arne Slot having the chance to become a record holder.

Slot could become the first manager to win each of his first four Premier League matches without conceding a goal.

Liverpool won both Premier League fixtures versus Nottingham Forest last season, 3-0 at Anfield in October and 1-0 at City Ground in March.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest is a 2-0 home win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 6.80 if you are into betting on football.

“They have not conceded a goal yet, and don’t give away many chances, but they still look good going forward and absolutely tore Manchester United apart at Old Trafford,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Chris Wood is in good form for Nottingham Forest but I just don’t see them scoring. Their plan will probably just be to sit in and try to keep Liverpool out, but I don’t think that will work either – Mohamed Salah will score, and Slot will win again.”