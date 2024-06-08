Crystal Palace star’s release clause revealed with Man Utd, Newcastle and Spurs interested

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has a release clause set at £60 million, according to the Daily Mail.

With Eberechi Eze named in England’s final squad for Euro 2024, top Premier League clubs are taking notice.

The release clause includes potential add-ons of around £8 million, making the total fee even higher.

Tottenham, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are among the clubs showing keen interest in the 25-year-old forward ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

As Eze gears up for his first major tournament with the England senior team, Crystal Palace faces a tough battle to retain their star player.

If Eze shines at the Euros, the interest from Premier League giants is likely to grow, posing a significant challenge for Palace to keep him at Selhurst Park.