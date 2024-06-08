Crystal Palace star’s release clause revealed with Man Utd, Newcastle and Spurs interested

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner. Photo by Shutterstock.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has a release clause set at £60 million, according to the Daily Mail.

With Eberechi Eze named in England’s final squad for Euro 2024, top Premier League clubs are taking notice.

The release clause includes potential add-ons of around £8 million, making the total fee even higher.

Tottenham, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are among the clubs showing keen interest in the 25-year-old forward ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

As Eze gears up for his first major tournament with the England senior team, Crystal Palace faces a tough battle to retain their star player.

If Eze shines at the Euros, the interest from Premier League giants is likely to grow, posing a significant challenge for Palace to keep him at Selhurst Park.

