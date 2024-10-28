Ex-Premier League referee hits out at Michael Oliver and PGMOL after controversial decision against Man Utd

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey claims “something is not right” at PGMOL, following the controversial VAR decision that cost Manchester United against West Ham on Sunday.

On-field referee David Coote overturned his initial decision, not to give a penalty to West Ham, after VAR intervention.

The controversial decision resulted in a penalty goal by West Ham star Jarrod Bowen in stoppage time.

Michael Oliver was on VAR duty at Stockley Park and Mark Halsey has refused to hold back in his assessment of Oliver, Coote and PGMOL.

In his role as a columnist for The Sun, he wrote: “I’m amazed referee David Coote overturned his decision.

“A penalty should not have been awarded. It was nothing more than a coming together and resulted in a game-changing decision that cost Manchester United.

“Danny Ings lost the ball and, then, Matthijs de Ligt made minimal contact with the West Ham striker’s shin… The Premier League’s Match Centre said De Ligt made “sufficient contact” on Ings to merit a penalty.

“But it is a contact sport. This should never be enough for a foul.

“Coote had a great view and he was initially spot on not to award a penalty. Referees’ chief Howard Webb does not want VAR intervening with subjective calls that are not clear and obvious.

“But this was a classic case of that – the incident was re-refereed. VAR Michael Oliver recommended a pitch-side review, then Coote crumbled and changed his decision, like so many other referees do in that situation.

“Something’s not right with the training and education at the PGMOL.”