Exclusive: Aston Villa and Arsenal ponder move for Real Madrid star

Aston Villa and Arsenal are reportedly considering making moves for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler this summer.

The Turkish midfielder is not happy with his limited game time at Real Madrid this season and would be interested in a move.

Real Madrid and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Aston Villa and Arsenal are keeping an eye on Guler’s situation at Real Madrid ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Real Madrid would be prepared to let the highly-rated midfielder leave this summer, if they get offers of around £35 million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Arda Guler would be a perfect fit for his plans at the Emirates for next season.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is also an admirer of the 20-year-old, who is regarded as one of the emerging gems of European football.