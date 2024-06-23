Exclusive: Aston Villa lining up €35m bid for Barcelona youngster

Aston Villa are considering making a €35 million bid for Barcelona’s highly-rated midfielder Fermin Lopez.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has attracted significant attention after a stellar season, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist in 42 appearances.

This performance earned him a place in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad, further boosting his profile.

Ontheminute.com understand that Aston Villa are considering making a €35 million bid for Lopez, but it could be tricky to persuade Barcelona to sell.

While the club needs to make some sales for financial stability, López is not considered for sale unless an irresistible offer comes in.

Barcelona believes Fermin Lopez‘s value will continue to rise and sees him as one of their most promising young players.

The Spanish youngster has also been linked with Everton and Manchester United in recent months.