Exclusive: Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man City keeping tabs on French winger

French winger Maghnes Akliouche is being tracked by top clubs across Europe after impressing at Monaco.

The 22-year-old winger has been a key player for Monaco this season, with the club fighting for a top three finish in Ligue 1 this season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on the young winger.

Maghnes Akliouche is known to never stop running, he has a great left foot, good vision and impressive creativity.

The winger is under contract at Monaco until 2028, but it is expected that he could leave the club if the right offer arrives in the 2025 January transfer window.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest and even attempted to signing him last summer, but no deal was made.