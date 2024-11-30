Exclusive: Chelsea, Nottingham and Newcastle tracking Nigerian defender

Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are vying for the signature of 18-year-old Nigerian defender Vince Osuji.

Currently playing for Kalmar FF, Osuji has attracted attention from multiple European clubs due to his impressive performances.

Chelsea, seeking to bolster their defensive options, view Vince Osuji as a promising long-term investment.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are also monitoring the young talent, aiming to strengthen their squads with his potential.

Osuji’s move to the Premier League would mark a significant step in his career.