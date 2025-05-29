Exclusive: Leeds Utd and Nottingham Forest show interest in Ghana star

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are keeping close tabs on Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum following his permanent move to Cercle Brugge.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his loan spell from RB Salzburg, making 44 appearances for the Belgian side in the 2024/25 season.

Lawrence Agyekum‘s consistent form, highlighted by two goals and two assists, convinced Cercle to trigger their purchase option and secure him on a four-year deal until 2029.

Despite the transfer, interest from Premier League sides is growing. Leeds and Forest are both exploring midfield reinforcements, and Agyekum’s versatility and technical ability make him a compelling target.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are closely monitoring his development, aware that Brugge may be open to a profitable sale in the 2025 summer transfer window.

