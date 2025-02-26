Exclusive: Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa tracking Ajax wonderkid

Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are all making checks on Ajax’s rising star, Jorthy Mokio.

The 16-year-old Belgian, who has impressed as a versatile defender and midfielder, has already caught the eye of top European clubs.

After making the switch from Gent to Ajax on a free transfer, Mokio’s standout performances have earned him significant attention.

Ontheminute.com understands that scouts from Leicester, Nottingham and Villa have been tracking his development closely, with all three clubs keen to bring him to the Premier League.

Jorthy Mokio signed a three-year contract with Ajax when he joined the club last summer, keeping him at the Dutch side until the summer of 2027.

Mokio started the season with Jong Ajax, but was later promoted to the first team, already making several appearances both in the Eredivisie and in Europe.