Exclusive: Liverpool and Nottingham Forest closely monitoring Georgian sensation

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are closely monitoring the progress of Dinamo Tbilisi sensation Saba Kharebashvili.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have been scouting the 16-year-old left-back.

The Georgian teenager has attracted attention from clubs across Europe after he last summer became the youngest player ever to feature in a UEFA club competition, at the age of just 15.

The competition to land a deal for the youngster is expected to be fierce, with both Liverpool and Nottingham Forest considering making a formal move for the defender.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has previously stated that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping an eye on Saba Kharebashvili.

Kharevashvili is currently valued at just €800k by TransferMarkt, but it is expected that Dinamo Tbilisi will demand a substantially higher fee for their talented youngster.