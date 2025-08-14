Newcastle United agree £39m deal to sign Spurs, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich target from Aston Villa

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa in a deal worth £39 million, plus £5 million in add-ons.

The 24-year-old midfielder will travel to the north east on Thursday for a medical, with personal terms close to being finalised.

Ramsey chose Newcastle over West Ham despite interest from several clubs in recent seasons, including Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich. Villa’s decision to sell is linked to compliance with UEFA’s financial rules.

Ramsey, who has made 167 senior appearances for Villa, may miss Newcastle’s opening fixture – coincidentally against Villa – as the move is completed.

He becomes Newcastle’s latest signing in a busy summer window following Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw and Aaron Ramsdale.