Exclusive: Man Utd, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on French youngster

Manchester United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are showing an interest in RB Salzburg defender Oumar Solet.

The 23-year-old French center-back has impressed with his performances, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

RB Salzburg star Oumar Solet. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on the youngster, who could be available at around €20 million.

The Premier League trio are not the only ones keeping an eye on Solet, with Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also showing interest.

Oumar Solet’s current contract at RB Salzburg expires in the summer of 2025 and the Austrian side could decide to cash in on him in the summer.