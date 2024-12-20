Howe with update on Newcastle’s January transfer window plans

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has made several updates on the status of the club’s transfer dealings ahead of the January transfer window.

Howe made the comments at a press conference earlier on Friday.

The Magpies boss insists the club is not close to signing someone, despite of resent rumors.

“It does surprise me, that’s not the reality. We’re not close to sealing any transfer or closing in on any player,” Howe said.

“The discussions on January have been very loose. We know we’re in a position of we’re restricted on what we can and can’t do.”

Howe also commented on Newcastle’s plans for the January transfer window in general.

“It’s been very loose discussions. There hasn’t been many discussion in great depth on January. That’s because we have a lot of games and a lot of our focus is on the matches,” he said.

“We’re restricted to a degree of what we can and can’t do. I don’t think it’s our main focus at the moment, it’s certainly not mine.

“But of course we’re aware that January is around the corner. We’ll need to be reactive and ready to do certain things, I’m sure.”

He continued: “We will always have targets and things bubbling along in the background. The recruitment team will be dong a lot of work for potential opportunities that will arise.

“At the moment, that’s not the main body of our work.

“The right player is the right position, the right cost, so much goes into it that you could reel off 20 things that make the right player. But if you’re not necessarily in the market, it becomes redundant because it’s what you can do, not about what you want to do.”