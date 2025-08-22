Ipswich Town agree deal to sign Leicester winger

Ipswich Town have reached an agreement with Leicester City to sign winger Kasey McAteer in a deal worth £12m guaranteed over three years plus add-ons.

According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old has already completed a medical and will sign a four-year contract at Portman Road.

McAteer, a Republic of Ireland international, has made 45 senior appearances for Leicester, scoring eight goals since coming through their academy.

He also gained experience on loan with AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green Rovers before establishing himself in the Foxes’ first team.

Leicester rejected an earlier £10m offer from Sunderland for the winger, but Ipswich have now met the asking price.

McAteer will become Ipswich’s seventh summer signing as Kieran McKenna looks to add attacking depth following a mixed start to the Championship campaign.