Leeds join Nottingham and Brighton in race for winger

Leeds United have reportedly joined Nottingham Forest and Brighton in keeping tabs on 18-year-old winger Edmund Baidoo.

The Ghanaian winger has already scored nine goals and provided seven assists in the 16 games that he has played so far this season in Norwegian football.

Sports World Ghana reports that Leeds United have Edmund Baidoo on their radar.

Sky Sports News reported yesterday that Nottingham Forest and Brighton were interested in the highly-rated youngster.

The report suggested that the player is in no rush to leave Norwegian side Sogndal, where he plays under former Chelsea striker Tore Andre Flo.