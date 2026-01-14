Leeds United and Crystal Palace target edges closer to Newcastle United exit

Joe Willock’s time at Newcastle United could be nearing a crossroads, with the midfielder weighing up his options as the January window moves on.

Opportunities have been limited this season, and the situation has put several Premier League clubs on standby.

Sources at Football Insider indicate that Leeds United and Crystal Palace are both tracking Willock’s situation closely, believing a deal could become possible if Newcastle soften their stance.

The 26-year-old has struggled to break into Eddie Howe’s league plans, finding himself behind a settled midfield core.

Despite Newcastle’s ongoing injury problems, Willock’s role has remained largely restricted to cup appearances, and there is little expectation of a sudden change.

With Lewis Miley continuing to impress and senior stars firmly established, the pathway back looks narrow.

A move away before the window closes could appeal to all sides. Newcastle may trim their squad, while Willock would gain the regular minutes he feels are vital to get his career back on track.