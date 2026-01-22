Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target sets Premier League priority amid Wolves uncertainty

Jorgen Strand Larsen has made it clear that his next move must keep him in the Premier League if he departs Wolves this year.

The Norway international believes England remains the best stage for his development and wants to continue testing himself at the highest level.

Norway and Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Sky Sports News, several top-flight clubs have already checked on his availability, with Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest all making enquiries.

Palace explored a move late last year but cooled their interest after being quoted a fee close to £40million.

Wolves are under no pressure to sell, yet the striker market is beginning to shift as rival clubs reassess their options.

Aston Villa are also admirers but face financial limits, while Palace’s stance may change with Jean-Philippe Mateta considering an exit.

With demand growing and Wolves holding firm on valuation, Strand Larsen remains one of the Premier League’s most watched forwards as the window develops.