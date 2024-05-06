Leeds Utd plot move for former Chelsea forward

Leeds United have set their sights on former Premier League striker Michy Batshuayi, aiming for a summer transfer if they secure promotion to the top flight.

Turkish media outlet Fotomac reports that Leeds are eager to bring the Fenerbahce centre-forward back to England, contingent on their success in the upcoming Championship play-offs.

Batshuayi, whose contracts expire this season, could leave the Turkish club as a free agent, making him an attractive option for Leeds in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Having previously showcased his talents at Chelsea and Crystal Palace, Michy Batshuayi’s experience could prove invaluable.

Leeds’ plan hinges on their promotion, with the team poised to make an offer to integrate Batshuayi into a forward line potentially featuring Crysencio Summerville.

The specifics of the proposed wages remain undisclosed as Leeds focus first on ascending to the Premier League.