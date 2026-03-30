Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich target Crystal Palace star

Maxence Lacroix is emerging as one of the most wanted defenders on the market, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa all keeping a close eye on the Crystal Palace star.

Bayern Munich are also watching developments, turning up the heat on Palace as the French centre-back’s stock continues to rise after his recent international breakthrough.

According to TEAMtalk, Lacroix is attracting serious attention from England and Germany as clubs assess defensive targets ahead of the summer window.

His pace, athleticism and growing reputation have made him a standout option for sides looking to strengthen at the back.

The 25-year-old has added fresh momentum to his rise after stepping onto the senior international stage with France.

Palace are aware that interest is building, especially with top clubs searching for proven defenders with room to improve. With no release clause in his deal, the Eagles may still hold a strong hand.