Liverpool set to sign Inter, AC Milan, Newcastle, Nottingham and Spurs target

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of young Parma defender Giovanni Leoni ‘in 24 hours or less’.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the Reds are ‘very close to a full agreement’ for the highly-rated Parma defender.

Jacobs claims that the deal ‘could be finalized in 24 hours or less, and that fee of around £30 million is being discussed by the two clubs.

Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni. Photo by Shutterstock.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported last night that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with Leoni.

Leoni has quickly become one of the most sought-after young centre-backs in Europe, with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs who have been keeping tabs on his progress.

Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan has also been mentioned as interested but have been hesitant to meet Parma’s valuation.

The teenager has impressed with maturity beyond his years and strong performances in Italy’s top flight.

A former Padova prospect, Leoni only joined Parma earlier this year but could be on the move again before the window closes.