Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal plan new summer bids for €40m Lazio star

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly had their approaches for Nicolo Rovella turned down by Lazio in January.

Lazio turned down the bids as they did not want to sell a key player in the January transfer window.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the three clubs are expected to be back in for the midfielder in the summer with improved offers.

Nicolo Rovella recently earned his first call-up to Italy’s national team after impressing for Lazio in the Serie A.

The Italy international is set to make his two-year loan from Juventus permanent at the end of the season for €17 million.

The reports from Italy claims that the Biancocelesti are not prepared to sell the midfielder for less than €40 million this summer.