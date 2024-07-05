Man Utd close to signing Crystal Palace winger

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Crystal Palace winger Samuel Lusale.

Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United are ‘close’ to adding the youngster to their youth team.

The 16-year-old is currently playing for the Crystal Palace Under-18s after having joined the club three years ago.

The youngster was called up the Slovakian squad for the Under-17s Euros in May, where he played in all three group games.

Samuel Lusale is represented by Roc Nation, the talent group founded by famous rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z.