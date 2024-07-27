Man Utd join Newcastle and Spurs in race for Nottingham Forest star

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams.

HITC reports that Manchester United have joined the race for the former Liverpool full-back, but the competition is strong.

United have been looking for a new right-back all summer, with the club looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham have reportedly already had a bid rejected for Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams.

AC Milan, Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with the highly-rated defender this summer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR