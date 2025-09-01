Manchester United sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp

Manchester United have completed the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in a deal worth around £18.2m plus add-ons.

United had explored a move for Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez earlier in the window but ultimately decided Lammens was the better fit.

Lammens said: “I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true. The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years. I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff. This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives.”

The 23-year-old impressed with standout performances last season, leading Europe’s top ten leagues in saves while ranking among the highest for goals prevented. His distribution also caught the eye, with Lammens recording the most progressive passes of any goalkeeper under 23.

Lammens is expected to provide immediate competition for Andre Onana as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen United’s defensive stability.