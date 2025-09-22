Newcastle and Aston Villa weigh January move for Borussia Dortmund star

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are considering a January move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt as uncertainty grows over his future.

According to CaughtOffside, both Premier League clubs are monitoring the German international’s situation closely, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Brandt, 29, has featured five times for Dortmund this term, scoring once, but talks over an extension have stalled.

This could open the door for interested sides to strike a cut-price deal in January, rather than risk waiting for a summer free transfer.

For Newcastle and Villa, Brandt’s creativity and versatility make him an appealing target, as both clubs look to strengthen ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Dortmund, meanwhile, face a key decision: cash in this winter or lose the midfielder for nothing in June.