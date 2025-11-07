Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Liverpool showing interest in Wolves star

Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Liverpool are all showing interest in Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as uncertainty continues to grow at Molineux.

According to TEAMtalk, the Brazilian could become a key target for several Premier League clubs if Wolves’ struggles persist, with the club currently sitting bottom of the league.

Gomes, 24, has been one of Wolves’ standout performers despite their poor start.

The midfielder remains a crucial figure, ranking among the side’s best for tackles, interceptions and progressive play. His form has also been recognised at international level, earning him a recall to the Brazil squad in October.

While Wolves are unlikely to sanction a sale in January, interest from top clubs is expected to intensify ahead of the summer. If relegation becomes a real threat, Wolves may face a major battle to keep hold of their prized midfielder.