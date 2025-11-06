Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Man Utd in race for Brazilian wonderkid

Nottingham Forest have joined Manchester United in monitoring Brazilian striking sensation Dell at the U17 World Cup, with the 17-year-old rapidly emerging as one of the standout talents of the tournament.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest scouts have now been added to the growing list of European clubs tracking Dell, who has captured attention with his explosive start for Brazil.

The young striker scored twice in a dominant 7-0 win over Honduras, showcasing sharp movement, power, and clinical finishing inside the box.

Dell, full name Wendeson Santos Dell, has been compared in Brazil to Erling Haaland for his direct style and physical presence, earning him the nickname “Haaland of the backlands.”

He currently plays for Bahia and is viewed as one of South America’s brightest emerging forwards.

Both Forest and Manchester United see Dell as a long-term investment, with further scouting expected throughout the tournament.