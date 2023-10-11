Newcastle and Everton target eyeing January exit from Man City

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is leaning towards a departure this January after a glaring omission from the team by Pep Guardiola.

Despite Rodri’s suspension which created a gap in the City midfield, Phillips, who has had only two Premier League starts this season, was not called upon.

The i reports that this decision has amplified speculations about Phillips’ exit, an option he chose to postpone last summer, believing leaving would be too soon after his move from Leeds United.

Though Phillips has no reported fitness issues this season, he has played a mere 10% of City’s total minutes across all matches. Such limited game time casts doubt on his prospects for the England Euro 2024 squad.

Several clubs showed interest in Phillips last summer, with Newcastle United and West Ham United among the top contenders. Liverpool and Bayern Munich also showed tentative interest.

Everton’s potential move was halted due to financial constraints but might resurface, contingent on the anticipated 777 Partners takeover at Goodison Park.