Newcastle eye shock move for Man Utd star

Newcastle United are considering a surprise swoop for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The Magpies are assessing their attacking options amid uncertainty over Alexander Isak’s future.

According to The Athletic, Hojlund has attracted interest from several European clubs, including AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig, but United are open to selling him within the Premier League.

The Danish forward has stated he wants to stay at Old Trafford, though manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly ready to move him on.

United value the 21-year-old at £40m and are seeking a permanent deal rather than a loan.

If Newcastle decide to cash in on Isak, Hojlund could emerge as a realistic replacement at St James’ Park.