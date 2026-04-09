Newcastle face major summer decision as two exits loom

Newcastle United could be heading towards a difficult summer, with the club potentially forced to cash in on up to two major players as they balance ambition with financial reality.

A big rebuild is still expected at St James’ Park, but much may depend on whether Eddie Howe’s side can still fight their way back into the Champions League picture.

According to the BBC, Newcastle’s transfer plans may hinge on the extra income that comes with European qualification. Without it, the club could face growing pressure to approve significant sales before moving fully into the market.

There is no sign that any top star has asked to leave, but names such as Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Tino Livramento are already likely to attract attention.

Newcastle are also expected to target a new striker and a goalkeeper, which could make this one of their toughest transfer windows in recent years.