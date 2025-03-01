Newcastle join Everton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace in race for Freiburg star

Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl.

Reports from Germany suggests that the Magpies are monitoring the development of the highly-rated midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Everton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the German midfielder.

Freiburg are reportedly looking for at least £22 million if they are to consider selling the 22-year-old midfielder this summer.

Germany U21 manager Antonio Di Salvo, has previously been full of praise for the midfielder, saying: “He fought his way into [Freiburg’s] team. That’s not easy.

“He focused on defensive work and also came into his own offensively. He’s very quick and determined. He’s very dangerous.”