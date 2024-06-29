Newcastle open talks with Forest over shock swap del

Newcastle United have reportedly initiated talks with Nottingham Forest to sign Anthony Elanga.

Sky Sports reports that Elliot Anderson could potentially be heading in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Manager Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his attacking options, and Anthony Elanga‘s ability to play across the front three is particularly appealing.

This summer’s recruitment is expected to be challenging due to financial restrictions impacting Newcastle’s spending capabilities.

With the financial accounting period ending on June 30, Newcastle faces pressure to finalize deals quickly to close the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) gap. Forest is also eager to complete transactions promptly.