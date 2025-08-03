Newcastle United eye Portuguese striker as Sesko alternative

Newcastle United have identified Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos as a potential striker target this summer.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international could become a key option if the Magpies miss out on top target Benjamin Sesko.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle previously considered signing Ramos from Benfica in 2022 before opting for Alexander Isak. Ramos went on to join PSG, where he has scored 33 goals in 86 appearances but struggled to lock down a regular starting spot.

Despite limited minutes, Ramos made a notable impact in PSG’s Champions League-winning campaign, including a last-gasp goal against Manchester City.

Newcastle’s interest comes amid uncertainty over Isak’s future, with Liverpool pushing for a £110 million deal. Ramos could now emerge as a key figure in the Magpies’ attacking rebuild.