Leicester accept €9.5m bid from Besiktas for Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Leicester City have reportedly accepted a €9.5 million bid for Wilfred Ndidi from Turkish giants Besiktas.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports on the accepted bid on his X account, stating that it is ‘now up to Ndidi to decide’ and that the midfielder has several other options this summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder could be available for just £9 million due to a relegation clause in his contract, but it now seems like the Foxes has decided to sell for less.

Reports late last month suggested that Manchester United were in discussions to sign the Nigerian midfielder this summer.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have previously also been linked with a move for Ndidi.

Juventus and Leverkusen have also been reported to be interested in the highly-rated midfielder.