Sunderland and Leeds offered shock move for £50m former Newcastle star

Sunderland and Leeds United have been handed a surprise opportunity to sign former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to TBR Football, the 30-year-old has been offered to several English clubs through intermediaries, with both Sunderland and Leeds among those contacted as they search for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Mitrovic currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, where he has scored an impressive 68 goals in 79 appearances since his £50m move from Fulham in 2023.

Despite his prolific form, Al-Hilal may offload the Serbian international in the 2025 summer transfer window, if they succeed in signing a new high-profile forward, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez among their top targets.

Mitrovic, who previously starred in England with Newcastle and Fulham, is said to still hold a strong affection for English football and could be tempted by a return.