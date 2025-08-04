Newcastle United submit improved bid for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko

Newcastle United have submitted an improved bid to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko as they continue efforts to strengthen their attack this summer.

Reports have suggested that the Premier League side initially offered €75m plus €5m in add-ons, but Sky Germany claims that the Magpies have now returned with a revised proposal worth €80 million guaranteed plus €10 million in add-ons.

Positive talks have reportedly taken place involving Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben and the Bundesliga club, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United remain interested but have not yet matched Newcastle’s valuation, leaving the Magpies in a stronger negotiating position. Leipzig, however, are unwilling to accept less than their asking price.

Manchester United have reportedly informed RB Leipzig that they will make a bid of the striker decides that he wants to join them in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sesko, 22, netted 21 goals last season and is tied to a contract until 2029. While open to a move, his future remains undecided. Newcastle’s pursuit may accelerate if Alexander Isak leaves, with Liverpool maintaining interest in a £120m deal for the Swedish striker.