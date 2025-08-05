Leicester reject Valencia bid for Besiktas, Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Championship side Leicester City have reportedly rejected a bid from Valencia for midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports of Valencia ‘trying to hijack Besiktas’ move’ for the Nigerian midfielder.

The Turkish giants are reportedly working on finalizing a deal to land the midfielder, with a €9.5 million agreement in place with Leicester.

It is now up to Wilfred Ndidi to decide on his future, with the player attracting a lot of interest.

The 28-year-old midfielder is available for a low fee due to a relegation clause in his contract in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports late last month suggested that Manchester United were in discussions to sign the Nigerian midfielder this summer.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have previously also been linked with a move for Ndidi.

Juventus and Leverkusen have also been reported to be interested in the highly-rated midfielder.