Birmingham City close in on deal for Germany international, remain in talks for Ipswich, Olympiacos and Middlesbrough target

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Werder Bremen striker Marvin Ducksch in a deal worth around £1.7 million.

According to Sky Sports News, talks between the two clubs are progressing well, with the 31-year-old Germany international entering the final year of his contract.

Ducksch could become the latest addition to a Birmingham side preparing for life in the Championship following their promotion.

Meanwhile, the Blues are still in discussions with Ajax over a permanent move for striker Chuba Akpom. The 28-year-old had agreed terms with Ipswich Town and underwent a medical, but talks with Birmingham have since reopened.

Akpom had been set to join Ipswich on loan with a £7 million obligation to buy if promoted – a similar structure to Birmingham’s initial proposal.

Negotiations remain ongoing between all parties involved.

Middlesbrough and Olympiacos have also been linked with a move for Akpom in the 2025 summer transfer window.