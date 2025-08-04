Ipswich Town could hijack Birmingham’s move for Ajax striker

Ipswich Town are eyeing a dramatic swoop for Ajax striker Chuba Akpom, potentially hijacking Birmingham City’s proposed deal just days before the clubs clash in the Championship opener.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, Akpom pulled out of a planned medical at Birmingham following interest from both Ipswich and his former side Middlesbrough. Greek club Olympiakos are also monitoring the situation.

Kieran McKenna is eager to strengthen his attacking options following Liam Delap’s move to Chelsea.

Ipswich’s current striker pool is limited to George Hirst and Ali Al-Hamadi.

Akpom, 29, previously won the Championship Golden Boot with Middlesbrough and has experience in England, Greece, the Netherlands, and France. He joined Ajax in a £12.3m deal from Boro in 2023.