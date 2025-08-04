Wolves and Sunderland enquire about Borussia Dortmund star

Julian Ryerson has emerged as a surprise target for both Wolves and Sunderland, with the Premier League sides reportedly making enquiries about a potential deal.

Sky Germany claims that both clubs are monitoring the Borussia Dortmund wing-back, who only recently committed his future to the Bundesliga giants with a contract extension until 2028.

Ryerson, 27, has quietly become one of Dortmund’s most reliable performers since arriving from Union Berlin in 2022.

Known more for his work rate than headlines, the Norway international has racked up over 100 appearances in black and yellow.

Any deal is expected to demand a significant fee, with his market value set around €20 million in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sunderland, fresh off their promotion, have already dipped into the Bundesliga market this summer by landing Granit Xhaka – and Ryerson could be next.