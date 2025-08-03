Sunderland boss comments on reports linking them with Aston Villa, Man Utd, Newcastle and Inter target

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has commented on reports linking them with a move for RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda.

Le Bris has denied the reports linking them with a move for the forward.

The Black Cats have already spent a massive £114 million on seven players so far in the 2025 summer transfer window.

“I think it’s fake news, it’s possible on social media,” Le Bris said after their pre-season friendly defeat to Real Betis. “There is nothing at the moment.

“We try to improve the squad with better players – but first of all, we have players and we have to trust them.

“That is the case right now and if we can add something new to improve the squad, we will see, it’s possible.”

Openda has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Inter in recent weeks.