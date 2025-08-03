Nottingham Forest, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Juventus, Inter and PSG target hands in transfer request

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has reportedly handed in a transfer request, as he is looking to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Lookman is looking to force an exit and has now made it official.

Atalanta have reportedly rejected an opening bid from Inter for the highly-rated forward, who is keen on leaving.

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also been strongly linked with the forward.

The Nigeria international’s current contract with Atalanta is due to expire in the summer of 2027.