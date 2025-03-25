Nottingham Forest lining up summer move for Man Utd, Newcastle, Juventus and PSG target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly showing plenty of interest in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, ahead of the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk reports that Forest could make a move for the Atalanta forward, if they qualify for the Champions League.

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. Photo by Shutterstock.

Forest struggled last season, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is currently third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of Manchester City on fifth.

But Forest are expected to face competition for Lookman, with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter also interested in the forward.

Atalanta are ready to cash in on Ademola Lookman, according to the report from TEAMtalk, with the club looking for around €60-70 million for the Nigeria international forward.

The 27-year-old has impressed for Atlanta in recent seasons, and has scored 18 goals so far for the club this season.