Birmingham, Norwich and Preston in race for Liverpool youngster

Birmingham City, Norwich City and Preston North End are all showing interest in Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas ahead of the new Championship season.

According to the LiverpoolEcho, Koumas is attracting attention from several second-tier sides following his loan spell at Stoke City last season. The 19-year-old scored six goals in 49 appearances across all competitions and impressed with his energy and versatility.

Newly promoted Birmingham are reportedly keen to bolster their attack, but they face competition from Norwich and Preston.

Sheffield United, Hull City, Oxford United, and Wrexham have also been linked with the Wales international.

Lewis Koumas, who came through Liverpool’s youth ranks after leaving Tranmere Rovers, remains highly rated and could be on the move this summer.