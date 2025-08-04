Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign former Norwich star

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign former Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old left Norwich City at the end of last season and has since been in talks with several clubs.

Gunn is now set to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, with a contract expected to be signed in the coming days. His arrival will provide added depth and competition in Forest’s goalkeeping department.

Forest have been in the market for reinforcements following Matt Turner’s move to Lyon and Wayne Hennessey’s retirement. Gunn will join Matz Sels and Carlos Miguel in the squad as Forest prepare for the new campaign.

The move marks another strategic addition as Forest strengthen their squad ahead of the Premier League season.