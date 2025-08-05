Newcastle prepare £40m bid for Chelsea and Liverpool target

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a £40 million opening bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they look to bolster their defence before the transfer window closes.

According to The Times, the Magpies are keen to reignite their interest in the 25-year-old England international, who has just one year remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are said to value Guehi at closer to £50 million, but Newcastle hope the player’s contract situation could help them strike a deal.

Eddie Howe’s side have endured a frustrating 2025 summer transfer window, having missed out on several targets including Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, and Hugo Ekitike.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring Guehi’s situation, with interest expected to intensify in the coming weeks as his future remains uncertain.